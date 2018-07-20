Evènement

Colloquium Polaris - Philip Wadler "Propositions as Types" - ANNULE

Philip Wadler interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Polaris , le jeudi 25 février de 14h00 à 15h30 sur le sujet "Propositions as Types" . Date : 25/02/2016

25/02/2016 Lieu : Auditorium de l'Ircica, 50 avenue Halley, Parc scientifique de la Haute Borne, Villeneuve d'Ascq

Auditorium de l'Ircica, 50 avenue Halley, Parc scientifique de la Haute Borne, Villeneuve d'Ascq Intervenant(s) : Philip Wadler

The principle of Propositions as Types links logic to computation. At first sight it appears to be a simple coincidence---almost a pun---but it turns out to be remarkably robust, inspiring the design of theorem provers and programming languages, and continuing to influence the forefronts of computing. Propositions asTypes has many names and many origins, and is a notion with depth, breadth, and mystery. Learn why functional programming is (and is not) the universal programming language.

Bio :

Philip Wadler is Professor of Theoretical Computer Science at the University of Edinburgh. He is an ACM Fellow and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, past chair of ACM SIGPLAN, past holder of a Royal Society-Wolfson Research Merit Fellowship, and a winner of the POPL Most Influential Paper Award. Previously, he worked or studied at Stanford, Xerox Parc, CMU, Oxford, Chalmers, Glasgow, Bell Labs, and Avaya Labs, and visited as a guest professor in Copenhagen, Sydney, and Paris. He has an h-index of 60, with more than 20,000 citations to his work according to Google Scholar. He contributed to the designs of Haskell, Java, and XQuery, and is a co-author of Introduction to Functional Programming (Prentice Hall, 1988), XQuery from the Experts (Addison Wesley, 2004) and Generics and Collections in Java (O'Reilly, 2006). He has delivered invited talks in locations ranging from Aizu to Zurich.

Mots-clés : Histoire des langages de programmation Programmation fonctionnelle