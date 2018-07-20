Evènement

Colloquium Polaris - Victor Vianu

Victor Vianu interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Polaris , le jeudi 23 juin de 14h00 à 15h30 sur le sujet "Analysis of Data-Centric Workflows" Date : 23/06/2016

23/06/2016 Lieu : Auditorium de l'Ircica, 50 avenue Halley, Parc scientifique de la Haute Borne, Villeneuve d'Ascq

Auditorium de l'Ircica, 50 avenue Halley, Parc scientifique de la Haute Borne, Villeneuve d'Ascq Intervenant(s) : Victor Vianu

Software systems centered around databases have become pervasive in a wide variety of applications, including health-care management, e-commerce, business processes, scientific workflows, and e-government. Such applications support complex workflows involving numerous interacting actors, whence the critical need for various analysis tools. Unlike arbitrary software systems, data-driven applications are increasingly specified using high-level logic-based tools, which greatly facilitates the analysis task. This new opportunity has given rise to a flourishing research area at the intersection of databases and computer-aided verification, in both academia and industry. This talk will present an overview of recent research in this area, carried out with collaborators at UC San Diego, ENS-Cachan and Inria.